Marines conduct cold-weather training in Maine (B-Roll)

U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 366 train in Brunswick, Maine, Dec. 10, 2021. Marines with HMH-366 exercised expeditionary advanced base operations and cold-weather techniques and procedures in an unfamiliar environment by performing touch-and-go landings and low-altitude maneuvers in CH-53E Super Stallions. HMH-366 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force.



This B-Roll package contains footage of the following:

CH-53E Super Stallions taking off, flying and landing.

U.S. Marines flying aboard and fueling a CH-53E Super Stallion.

(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cortez)