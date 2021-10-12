Marines conduct cold-weather training in Maine (B-Roll)

U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 366 train in Brunswick, Maine, Dec. 10, 2021. Marines with HMH-366 exercised expeditionary advanced base operations and cold-weather techniques and procedures in an unfamiliar environment by performing touch-and-go landings and low-altitude maneuvers in CH-53E Super Stallions. HMH-366 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force.
This B-Roll package contains footage of the following:
CH-53E Super Stallions taking off, flying and landing.
U.S. Marines flying aboard and fueling a CH-53E Super Stallion.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 15:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|827298
|VIRIN:
|211210-M-VU488-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_108749047
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|BRUNSWICK, ME, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
