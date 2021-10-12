Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines conduct cold-weather training in Maine (B-Roll)

    BRUNSWICK, ME, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cortez 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 366 train in Brunswick, Maine, Dec. 10, 2021. Marines with HMH-366 exercised expeditionary advanced base operations and cold-weather techniques and procedures in an unfamiliar environment by performing touch-and-go landings and low-altitude maneuvers in CH-53E Super Stallions. HMH-366 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force.

    This B-Roll package contains footage of the following:
    CH-53E Super Stallions taking off, flying and landing.
    U.S. Marines flying aboard and fueling a CH-53E Super Stallion.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cortez)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 15:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827298
    VIRIN: 211210-M-VU488-2002
    Filename: DOD_108749047
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: BRUNSWICK, ME, US 

    This work, Marines conduct cold-weather training in Maine (B-Roll), by LCpl Christian Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

