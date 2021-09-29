Fort Sill Garrison in Action

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort Sill Garrison held its first ever Workforce Development Symposium Sept. 29 in person and online. Professionals from across the force shared ways Department of the Army civilians could grow in their line of work. The event kicked off with this video demonstrating what Fort Sill Garrison does what it takes to sustain, support and defend the Installation Management Command mission of training Soldiers.