    Fort Sill Garrison in Action

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Fort Sill Garrison held its first ever Workforce Development Symposium Sept. 29 in person and online. Professionals from across the force shared ways Department of the Army civilians could grow in their line of work. The event kicked off with this video demonstrating what Fort Sill Garrison does what it takes to sustain, support and defend the Installation Management Command mission of training Soldiers.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 15:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 827297
    VIRIN: 210929-A-GO806-392
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_108749042
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    IMCOM
    support
    Soldiers
    Workforce Development Symposium
    Fort Sill Garrison

