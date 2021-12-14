Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dangers of Drowsy Driving

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jonathon Alderman 

    153rd Airlift Wing

    Dangers of driving drowsy based on Department of Defense Safety and Occupational Health Program. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Jon Alderman)

    Actress - MSgt. Jacqueline Marshall
    Voice over - SMSgt. Robert Trubia
    Script Consultant - Capt. Christopher Ivins

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 13:53
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 827293
    VIRIN: 211214-F-QG327-965
    Filename: DOD_108748938
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dangers of Drowsy Driving, by TSgt Jonathon Alderman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Safety
    153aw
    drowsy

