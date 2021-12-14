Dangers of driving drowsy based on Department of Defense Safety and Occupational Health Program. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Jon Alderman)
Actress - MSgt. Jacqueline Marshall
Voice over - SMSgt. Robert Trubia
Script Consultant - Capt. Christopher Ivins
Date Taken:
|12.14.2021
Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 13:53
Category:
|PSA
Video ID:
|827293
VIRIN:
|211214-F-QG327-965
Filename:
|DOD_108748938
Length:
|00:02:03
Location:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
Downloads:
|2
High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Dangers of Drowsy Driving, by TSgt Jonathon Alderman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
