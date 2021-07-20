Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lock and Dam 2 miter gate replacement time lapse

    HASTINGS, MN, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2021

    Video by George Stringham 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Time lapse video of the upstream, landside miter gate replacement July 20, 2021, at Lock and Dam 2 in Hastings, Minn. This was the first of four 80-year-old gates that were replaced during a series of 12-hour closures. The original upstream miter gates weigh 164,000 lbs. while the new gates weigh 256,000 lbs. The new downstream gates are 30 feet tall and weigh 266,000 lbs. Due to new criteria in engineering, safety requirements and industry standards, the newly designed gates are more than 50% heavier than the original gates. The increase in weight required newly upgraded anchorages, which serve to provide support of the new gates while also allowing them to pivot.

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 12:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 827280
    VIRIN: 210720-A-GX971-797
    Filename: DOD_108748787
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: HASTINGS, MN, US 

