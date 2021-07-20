Lock and Dam 2 miter gate replacement time lapse

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Time lapse video of the upstream, landside miter gate replacement July 20, 2021, at Lock and Dam 2 in Hastings, Minn. This was the first of four 80-year-old gates that were replaced during a series of 12-hour closures. The original upstream miter gates weigh 164,000 lbs. while the new gates weigh 256,000 lbs. The new downstream gates are 30 feet tall and weigh 266,000 lbs. Due to new criteria in engineering, safety requirements and industry standards, the newly designed gates are more than 50% heavier than the original gates. The increase in weight required newly upgraded anchorages, which serve to provide support of the new gates while also allowing them to pivot.