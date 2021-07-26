Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Regiment, Basic Camp, FTX | Cadet Summer Training 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2021

    Video by Kyle Crawford 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadets from 2nd Regiment, Basic Camp, share their experience at Fort Knox during the last day of their field training exercise (FTX), July 26, 2021. (U.S. Army Video by Kyle Crawford)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 13:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 827279
    VIRIN: 210726-O-YR592-589
    Filename: DOD_108748782
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Regiment, Basic Camp, FTX | Cadet Summer Training 2021, by Kyle Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Cadet

    TAGS

    ROTC
    Army ROTC
    USACC
    Cadet Summer Training
    CST2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT