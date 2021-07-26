Cadets from 2nd Regiment, Basic Camp, share their experience at Fort Knox during the last day of their field training exercise (FTX), July 26, 2021. (U.S. Army Video by Kyle Crawford)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 13:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|827279
|VIRIN:
|210726-O-YR592-589
|Filename:
|DOD_108748782
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 2nd Regiment, Basic Camp, FTX | Cadet Summer Training 2021, by Kyle Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT