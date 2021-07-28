Locked and loaded for Global Strike Challenge 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 28th Munitions Squadron practice for the Global Strike Challenge at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., July, 28 2021. The Global Strike Challenge is the world's premier bomber and intercontinental ballistic missile operations and maintenance, helicopter operations and security forces competition with units from Air Force Global Strike Command, Air Combat Command, Air Force Reserve Command and the Air National Guard participating. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone)