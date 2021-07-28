Locked and loaded for Global Strike Challenge 2021

Airmen from the 28th Munitions Squadron practice for the Global Strike Challenge at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., July, 28 2021. The Global Strike Challenge is the world's premier bomber and intercontinental ballistic missile operations and maintenance, helicopter operations and security forces competition with units from Air Force Global Strike Command, Air Combat Command, Air Force Reserve Command and the Air National Guard participating. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 11:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|827270
|VIRIN:
|210728-F-GF466-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108748740
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|ELLSWORTH AFB, SD, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
