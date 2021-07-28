Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Locked and loaded for Global Strike Challenge 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ELLSWORTH AFB, SD, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 28th Munitions Squadron practice for the Global Strike Challenge at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., July, 28 2021. The Global Strike Challenge is the world's premier bomber and intercontinental ballistic missile operations and maintenance, helicopter operations and security forces competition with units from Air Force Global Strike Command, Air Combat Command, Air Force Reserve Command and the Air National Guard participating. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 11:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 827270
    VIRIN: 210728-F-GF466-001
    Filename: DOD_108748740
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: ELLSWORTH AFB, SD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ellsworth AFB
    28th MUNS
    GSC 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT