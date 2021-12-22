Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Mission of Airman Leadership School

    MAXWELL AFB, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2021

    Video by Thomas Meneguin 

    Air University Public Affairs

    A video to enlighten the audience in the role of Airman Leadership School in developing future enlisted Airmen to become future leaders who can exhibit the core values, communicate effectively, collaborate with others and apply strategies to problem solving.

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 09:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: MAXWELL AFB, AL, US

    Maxwell AFB
    AETC
    Airman Leadership School
    Air University
    Barnes Center

