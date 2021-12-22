The Mission of Airman Leadership School

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/827267" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A video to enlighten the audience in the role of Airman Leadership School in developing future enlisted Airmen to become future leaders who can exhibit the core values, communicate effectively, collaborate with others and apply strategies to problem solving.