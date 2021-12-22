The Mission of Airman Leadership School

A video to enlighten the audience in the role of Airman Leadership School in developing future enlisted Airmen to become future leaders who can exhibit the core values, communicate effectively, collaborate with others and apply strategies to problem solving.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 09:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827267
|VIRIN:
|211222-F-WI667-001
|PIN:
|212002
|Filename:
|DOD_108748581
|Length:
|00:04:23
|Location:
|MAXWELL AFB, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
