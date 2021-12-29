There are 3 ways to activate Munson Pharmacy prescriptions. You may come to our lobby and pull a ticket, use the Q-Anywhere texting system, or call or pharmacy call center. Our lobby and drive-thru is open for pick-up.
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 09:21
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|827266
|VIRIN:
|211229-A-RQ064-107
|Filename:
|DOD_108748580
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Activating Pharmacy Prescriptions, by Tracy McClung, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
