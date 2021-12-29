Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Activating Pharmacy Prescriptions

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2021

    Video by Tracy McClung 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    There are 3 ways to activate Munson Pharmacy prescriptions. You may come to our lobby and pull a ticket, use the Q-Anywhere texting system, or call or pharmacy call center. Our lobby and drive-thru is open for pick-up.

    This work, Activating Pharmacy Prescriptions, by Tracy McClung, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

