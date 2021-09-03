Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Incirlik Air base celebrates Military working dogs

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    03.09.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton II 

    AFN Incirlik

    The 39th Security Forces squadron, 39th Force Support Squadron, and USO Incirlik come together to honor past and present Military Working Dogs with a MWD Veterans' Day celebration March 8, 2021 at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The celebrated members include MWD Hannah, who retires in the upcoming months after nine years of service. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Airman Gary Hilton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 05:07
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 827261
    VIRIN: 210308-F-IK699-0001
    Filename: DOD_108748467
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incirlik Air base celebrates Military working dogs, by SrA Gary Hilton II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MWD

    Incirlik Air Base

    39 FSS

    39 SFS

    USO Incirlik

    MWD Veterans' Day

