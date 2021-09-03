The 39th Security Forces squadron, 39th Force Support Squadron, and USO Incirlik come together to honor past and present Military Working Dogs with a MWD Veterans' Day celebration March 8, 2021 at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The celebrated members include MWD Hannah, who retires in the upcoming months after nine years of service. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Airman Gary Hilton)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 05:07
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|827261
|VIRIN:
|210308-F-IK699-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108748467
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Incirlik Air base celebrates Military working dogs, by SrA Gary Hilton II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
