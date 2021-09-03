Incirlik Air base celebrates Military working dogs

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 39th Security Forces squadron, 39th Force Support Squadron, and USO Incirlik come together to honor past and present Military Working Dogs with a MWD Veterans' Day celebration March 8, 2021 at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The celebrated members include MWD Hannah, who retires in the upcoming months after nine years of service. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Airman Gary Hilton)