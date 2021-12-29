U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Division and soldiers with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) participate in Resolute Dragon 21 across Japan, Dec. 4-16, 2021. RD21 is the largest bilateral field training exercise between the U.S. Marine Corps and JGSDF since 2013 and the largest ever in Japan. RD21 is designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. RD21 was supported by elements of III Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. joint forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Albert Carls and Sgt. Josue Marquez)
