video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/827253" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Kelly Fitness Center at Camp Walker has a variety of options to help you reach your fitness goals. Check out this video for an overview of what's available to Soldiers and their families in Area IV. (U.S. Army video by Mathew Gleeson)