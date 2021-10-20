Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DAEGU, 27, SOUTH KOREA

    10.20.2021

    Video by Mathew Gleeson  

    U.S. Army Garrison Daegu

    The Kelly Fitness Center at Camp Walker has a variety of options to help you reach your fitness goals. Check out this video for an overview of what's available to Soldiers and their families in Area IV. (U.S. Army video by Mathew Gleeson)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 19:33
    Category: Commercials
    Location: DAEGU, 27, KR 

    south korea
    Daegu
    fitness
    Camp Walker

