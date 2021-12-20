Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMGR-152 The Last Frontier (B-Roll)

    AK, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2021

    Video by Cpl. Jackson Ricker 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, based out of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, conducted proficiency training in arctic climates while supporting joint operations with the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program in Alaska. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Jackson Ricker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 21:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827250
    VIRIN: 211220-M-BH827-1001
    Filename: DOD_108748165
    Length: 00:04:47
    Location: AK, US

    TAGS

    Alaska
    VMGR-152
    KC-130
    Toys for Tots
    B-Roll

