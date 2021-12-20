VMGR-152 The Last Frontier (B-Roll)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, based out of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, conducted proficiency training in arctic climates while supporting joint operations with the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program in Alaska. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Jackson Ricker)