U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, based out of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, conducted proficiency training in arctic climates while supporting joint operations with the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program in Alaska. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Jackson Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 21:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|827250
|VIRIN:
|211220-M-BH827-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108748165
|Length:
|00:04:47
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, VMGR-152 The Last Frontier (B-Roll), by Cpl Jackson Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
