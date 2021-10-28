Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5th MPAD Gas Chamber

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2021

    Video by Sgt. Lester Mungro 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    5th MPAD Soldiers conduct annual gas chamber requirement on Oct. 28, 2021 at Joint Base- Lewis McChord, Washington. This annual requirement is to ensure soldiers are constantly trained and aware of what to do in a gas situation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 19:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827247
    VIRIN: 211028-A-DL979-1001
    Filename: DOD_108748115
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: WA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th MPAD Gas Chamber, by SGT Lester Mungro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #training #annual #gaschamber

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT