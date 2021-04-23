Naval Integration in Contested Environments (NICE) Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX) may have ended, but our excitement for new technologies is never-ending!
NIWC Atlantic partnered with NAVSEA Crane, Navy Warfare Development Command (NWDC) and Warfighting Lab from MCB Quantico for NICE ANTX, where more than 60 emerging technologies for future warfighter application – including eight from NIWC Atlantic – were evaluated by the US Navy and Marine Corps.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 16:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827246
|VIRIN:
|210423-F-BJ011-216
|Filename:
|DOD_108748113
|Length:
|00:04:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NIWC Atlantic at ANTX 2021, by SSgt Chelsie Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
