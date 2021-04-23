NIWC Atlantic at ANTX 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Naval Integration in Contested Environments (NICE) Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX) may have ended, but our excitement for new technologies is never-ending!



NIWC Atlantic partnered with NAVSEA Crane, Navy Warfare Development Command (NWDC) and Warfighting Lab from MCB Quantico for NICE ANTX, where more than 60 emerging technologies for future warfighter application – including eight from NIWC Atlantic – were evaluated by the US Navy and Marine Corps.