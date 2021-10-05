Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 ANTX Tactical Deployed MUOS

    05.10.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chelsie Holloway 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    Tactical Deployed MUOS was one of the 9 NIWC Atlantic technologies featured at the 2021 Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX) on April 6-15 . This technology allows warfighters to communicate resiliently. This short video explains why it is important to integrate the technology at ANTX.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 16:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827245
    VIRIN: 210510-F-BJ011-077
    Filename: DOD_108748112
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 ANTX Tactical Deployed MUOS, by SSgt Chelsie Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NIWC Atlantic

