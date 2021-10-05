Tactical Deployed MUOS was one of the 9 NIWC Atlantic technologies featured at the 2021 Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX) on April 6-15 . This technology allows warfighters to communicate resiliently. This short video explains why it is important to integrate the technology at ANTX.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 16:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827245
|VIRIN:
|210510-F-BJ011-077
|Filename:
|DOD_108748112
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 ANTX Tactical Deployed MUOS, by SSgt Chelsie Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
