Systems of Systems Naval Integration Experiment

This video shows a demonstration of capabilities from NIWC Atlantic’s Expeditionary Warfare Department. The Navy and Marines worked together to exchange and collect data sent from UAV’s to handheld receivers. Watch the video to learn how the data gives a full operating picture to the warfighter.