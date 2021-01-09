Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Office of Naval Research (ONR) Internship Program at NIWC Atlantic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chelsie Holloway 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    The Office of Naval Research (ONR) Internship Program at NIWC Atlantic offers an opportunity for Interns ranging from high school to graduate school level to work alongside our scientists and engineers to create innovative information warfare solutions! Watch this video to hear what some of our interns experience while participating in the program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 16:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827240
    VIRIN: 210901-F-BJ011-809
    Filename: DOD_108748097
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Office of Naval Research (ONR) Internship Program at NIWC Atlantic, by SSgt Chelsie Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NIWC Atlantic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT