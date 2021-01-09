The Office of Naval Research (ONR) Internship Program at NIWC Atlantic offers an opportunity for Interns ranging from high school to graduate school level to work alongside our scientists and engineers to create innovative information warfare solutions! Watch this video to hear what some of our interns experience while participating in the program.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 16:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827240
|VIRIN:
|210901-F-BJ011-809
|Filename:
|DOD_108748097
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Office of Naval Research (ONR) Internship Program at NIWC Atlantic, by SSgt Chelsie Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
