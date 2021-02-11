I Corps and 62nd Airlift Wing conducted a rapid deployment to Guam on Nov 2, 2021 going from Joint Base Lewis McChord to Guam. This was a joint operation to experiment a new, early entry command post concept.
Date Taken:
|11.02.2021
Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 19:19
Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827239
|VIRIN:
|211102-A-DL979-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108748096
|Length:
|00:01:17
Location:
|WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, EECP-S Deployment, by SGT Lester Mungro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
