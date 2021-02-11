Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EECP-S Deployment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2021

    Video by Sgt. Lester Mungro 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    I Corps and 62nd Airlift Wing conducted a rapid deployment to Guam on Nov 2, 2021 going from Joint Base Lewis McChord to Guam. This was a joint operation to experiment a new, early entry command post concept.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 19:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827239
    VIRIN: 211102-A-DL979-1001
    Filename: DOD_108748096
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: WA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EECP-S Deployment, by SGT Lester Mungro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Partnership # Readiness #ready2fight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT