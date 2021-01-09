Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIWC Atlantic Video tour of Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Lab

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chelsie Holloway 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    The Electronic Security Systems (ESS) lab at NIWC Atlantic in Charleston, SC has an array of capabilities that protect Marine Corps physical assets worldwide! This video explains how NIWC scientists and engineers are able to complete integration and testing of new IP-based camera sensors and video management systems. With a particular emphasis on outdoor cameras and video analytics.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 16:12
    VIRIN: 210901-F-BJ011-551
    Length: 00:02:27
