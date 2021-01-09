NIWC Atlantic Video tour of Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Lab

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/827237" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Electronic Security Systems (ESS) lab at NIWC Atlantic in Charleston, SC has an array of capabilities that protect Marine Corps physical assets worldwide! This video explains how NIWC scientists and engineers are able to complete integration and testing of new IP-based camera sensors and video management systems. With a particular emphasis on outdoor cameras and video analytics.