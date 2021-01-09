The Electronic Security Systems (ESS) lab at NIWC Atlantic in Charleston, SC has an array of capabilities that protect Marine Corps physical assets worldwide! This video explains how NIWC scientists and engineers are able to complete integration and testing of new IP-based camera sensors and video management systems. With a particular emphasis on outdoor cameras and video analytics.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 16:12
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|827237
|VIRIN:
|210901-F-BJ011-551
|Filename:
|DOD_108748094
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NIWC Atlantic Video tour of Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Lab, by SSgt Chelsie Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT