    Sunrise Vista Golf Course Pool Opening

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    The family pool at the Sunrise Vista Golf Course is now open.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 15:46
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 827233
    VIRIN: 210909-F-YO028-1001
    Filename: DOD_108748080
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sunrise Vista Golf Course Pool Opening, by A1C Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    pool
    opening
    Sunrise Vista Golf Course

