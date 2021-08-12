F-15C, B-52, C-17, F-15E, F-35 flight line takeoff and flight prep
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 15:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|827232
|VIRIN:
|211208-F-YO028-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108748033
|Length:
|00:04:10
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Flight line takeoffs and flight prep, by A1C Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT