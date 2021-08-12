Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flight line takeoffs and flight prep

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    F-15C, B-52, C-17, F-15E, F-35 flight line takeoff and flight prep

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 15:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827232
    VIRIN: 211208-F-YO028-1001
    Filename: DOD_108748033
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight line takeoffs and flight prep, by A1C Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    B-52
    flight line
    takeoff
    F-35
    F-15E
    F-15C

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT