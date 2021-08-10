Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virtual Tour of Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division

    UNITED STATES

    10.08.2021

    Video by Kristin Behrle, Nicholas Brezzell, James Contreras, Harry Friedman, Ryan Hanyok, Edvin Hernandez, Neubar Kamalian, Monica Mccoy, Devin M Pisner and Kelley Stirling

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division

    Join Carderock's Deputy Technical Director, Steve Ouimette, on a virtual tour of NSWC Carderock Division. Tour stops include: Locations and Detachments; STEM to STERN; David Taylor Model Basin; Maneuvering & Seakeeping (MASK) Basin; 8' x 10' Subsonic Wind Tunnel (SWT), Manufacturing, Knowledge, and Education (MAKE) Lab; Deep Submergence Pressure Tank; Magnetic Fields Lab; Curator of Ship Models. Come see where the fleet begins!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 15:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827230
    VIRIN: 211008-N-NH778-0001
    Filename: DOD_108747976
    Length: 00:12:02
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Virtual Tour of Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division, by Kristin Behrle, Nicholas Brezzell, James Contreras, Harry Friedman, Ryan Hanyok, Edvin Hernandez, Neubar Kamalian, Monica Mccoy, Devin M Pisner and Kelley Stirling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVSEA
    NSWC Carderock
    NSWCCD

