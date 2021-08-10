Join Carderock's Deputy Technical Director, Steve Ouimette, on a virtual tour of NSWC Carderock Division. Tour stops include: Locations and Detachments; STEM to STERN; David Taylor Model Basin; Maneuvering & Seakeeping (MASK) Basin; 8' x 10' Subsonic Wind Tunnel (SWT), Manufacturing, Knowledge, and Education (MAKE) Lab; Deep Submergence Pressure Tank; Magnetic Fields Lab; Curator of Ship Models. Come see where the fleet begins!
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 15:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827230
|VIRIN:
|211008-N-NH778-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108747976
|Length:
|00:12:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Virtual Tour of Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division, by Kristin Behrle, Nicholas Brezzell, James Contreras, Harry Friedman, Ryan Hanyok, Edvin Hernandez, Neubar Kamalian, Monica Mccoy, Devin M Pisner and Kelley Stirling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
