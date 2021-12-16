Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORPAC 2021 Year in Review (Without Remarks)

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Video by Cpl. Benjamin Whitehurst 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    This year-in-review highlights the accomplishments and effort of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific (MARFORPAC) during the past year. Remarks by MARFORPAC leadership were removed from this version of the year-in-review.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 16:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827229
    VIRIN: 211228-M-LK681-0002
    Filename: DOD_108747975
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: HI, US

    This work, MARFORPAC 2021 Year in Review (Without Remarks), by Cpl Benjamin Whitehurst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines
    Year-in-Review

