Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Band of Mid-America: Veterans Day, Forrest Vosler - Midwest Winds

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rome Bowermaster, Staff Sgt. James Crow, Christopher ivins, James Jones and Kenneth Raimondi

    3rd Audiovisual Squadron

    VeteransDay is a celebration in honor of all America's veterans for their quiet courage and exemplary service. We take time to express gratitude and honor them. This year we highlight Medal of Honor recipient Technical Sgt. Forrest L. Vosler, who was once stationed at Scott Air Force Base (1942-43). Set to music by Master Sgt. Ryan Janus and performed by Midwest Winds, Sgt. Vosler's heroic story unfolds as a radio operator in World War II. Many thanks to the 3d Audiovisual Squadron, Congressional Medal of Honor Society, Chris O'Rear and Laura Jowdy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 17:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827224
    VIRIN: 210916-F-F3224-1001
    PIN: 210034
    Filename: DOD_108747868
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Band of Mid-America: Veterans Day, Forrest Vosler - Midwest Winds, by A1C Rome Bowermaster, SSgt James Crow, Christopher ivins, James Jones and Kenneth Raimondi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial
    Veterans Day
    Band of Mid-America
    3AVS
    3d Audiovisual Squadron
    Forrest Vosler

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT