VeteransDay is a celebration in honor of all America's veterans for their quiet courage and exemplary service. We take time to express gratitude and honor them. This year we highlight Medal of Honor recipient Technical Sgt. Forrest L. Vosler, who was once stationed at Scott Air Force Base (1942-43). Set to music by Master Sgt. Ryan Janus and performed by Midwest Winds, Sgt. Vosler's heroic story unfolds as a radio operator in World War II. Many thanks to the 3d Audiovisual Squadron, Congressional Medal of Honor Society, Chris O'Rear and Laura Jowdy.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 17:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827224
|VIRIN:
|210916-F-F3224-1001
|PIN:
|210034
|Filename:
|DOD_108747868
|Length:
|00:03:55
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Band of Mid-America: Veterans Day, Forrest Vosler - Midwest Winds, by A1C Rome Bowermaster, SSgt James Crow, Christopher ivins, James Jones and Kenneth Raimondi, identified by DVIDS
