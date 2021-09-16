Band of Mid-America: Veterans Day, Forrest Vosler - Midwest Winds

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



VeteransDay is a celebration in honor of all America's veterans for their quiet courage and exemplary service. We take time to express gratitude and honor them. This year we highlight Medal of Honor recipient Technical Sgt. Forrest L. Vosler, who was once stationed at Scott Air Force Base (1942-43). Set to music by Master Sgt. Ryan Janus and performed by Midwest Winds, Sgt. Vosler's heroic story unfolds as a radio operator in World War II. Many thanks to the 3d Audiovisual Squadron, Congressional Medal of Honor Society, Chris O'Rear and Laura Jowdy.