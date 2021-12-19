Col. Thomas M. Bedell, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Brian W. Jones, the state senator representing California’s 38th Senate District, and Kevin W. Loomis, the vice-president of the San Diego Mountain Bike Association, rode through the Stowe Trail in Santee, California, Dec. 19, 2021. Stowe Trail runs alongside the eastern boundary of MCAS Miramar and is open to the public with a valid permit through the MCAS Miramar Provost Marshal Office. The eastern portion of MCAS Miramar has live-fire and demolition training ranges, so the permit process educates the patrons on the importance of safety and remaining within the designated areas. For more information on acquiring a permit please visit: https://www.miramar.marines.mil/Resources/StoweTrail/ (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nayomi Koepke)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 17:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|827223
|VIRIN:
|211219-M-TK732-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108747862
|Length:
|00:12:04
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mountain Biking B-ROLL, by LCpl Cody Kamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
