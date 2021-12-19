Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mountain Biking B-ROLL

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Cody Kamp 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    Col. Thomas M. Bedell, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Brian W. Jones, the state senator representing California’s 38th Senate District, and Kevin W. Loomis, the vice-president of the San Diego Mountain Bike Association, rode through the Stowe Trail in Santee, California, Dec. 19, 2021. Stowe Trail runs alongside the eastern boundary of MCAS Miramar and is open to the public with a valid permit through the MCAS Miramar Provost Marshal Office. The eastern portion of MCAS Miramar has live-fire and demolition training ranges, so the permit process educates the patrons on the importance of safety and remaining within the designated areas. For more information on acquiring a permit please visit: https://www.miramar.marines.mil/Resources/StoweTrail/ (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nayomi Koepke)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 17:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827223
    VIRIN: 211219-M-TK732-0001
    Filename: DOD_108747862
    Length: 00:12:04
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mountain Biking B-ROLL, by LCpl Cody Kamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Miramar
    Brian Jones
    Bedell
    Kevin Loomis
    Stowe Trail

