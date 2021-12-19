Mountain Biking B-ROLL

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Thomas M. Bedell, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Brian W. Jones, the state senator representing California’s 38th Senate District, and Kevin W. Loomis, the vice-president of the San Diego Mountain Bike Association, rode through the Stowe Trail in Santee, California, Dec. 19, 2021. Stowe Trail runs alongside the eastern boundary of MCAS Miramar and is open to the public with a valid permit through the MCAS Miramar Provost Marshal Office. The eastern portion of MCAS Miramar has live-fire and demolition training ranges, so the permit process educates the patrons on the importance of safety and remaining within the designated areas. For more information on acquiring a permit please visit: https://www.miramar.marines.mil/Resources/StoweTrail/ (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nayomi Koepke)