    Looking at the risks

    KUWAIT

    06.20.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    Staff weather officers assigned with the 22d Expeditionary Weather Squadron work with Army joint partners at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. They are responsible for providing weather intelligence to rotary wing aircraft, medical evacuation aircraft and transportation of personnel throughout the area of responsibility.

    Date Taken: 06.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 13:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 827221
    VIRIN: 210620-F-CL785-002
    Filename: DOD_108747860
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: KW

    Camp Buehring
    Kuwait
    386th AEW
    Staff weather officer
    ASAB
    22nd Expeditionary Weather Support Squadron

