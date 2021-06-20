Looking at the risks

Staff weather officers assigned with the 22d Expeditionary Weather Squadron work with Army joint partners at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. They are responsible for providing weather intelligence to rotary wing aircraft, medical evacuation aircraft and transportation of personnel throughout the area of responsibility.
