    Severe weather preparedness

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2021

    Video by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Beau Bradley from the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; David Curran from the Directorate of Human Resources; and Bill Jeffers from the Resource Management Office explain all you need to know in order to prepare for severe weather on Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield.

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 14:01
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 827220
    VIRIN: 210830-D-AI640-344
    Filename: DOD_108747859
    Length: 00:05:19
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    This work, Severe weather preparedness, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    AMC
    RMO
    DPTMS
    DHR
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

