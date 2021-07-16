Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Housing Town Hall

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Video by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Installation leadership hosted a walking town hall through the North and South Bryan Village Housing Areas on Fort Stewart, July 19. Leaders saw a diverse range of homes which brought awareness to areas that need improvement in the neighborhoods. Following the tour, residents had the opportunity to participate in a face-to-face town hall to express their concerns. Installation leadership will continue to visit neighborhoods across Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield to hear from residents face-to-face in the coming months.

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 13:59
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Balfour Beatty Communities
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

