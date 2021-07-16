Housing Town Hall

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/827217" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Installation leadership hosted a walking town hall through the North and South Bryan Village Housing Areas on Fort Stewart, July 19. Leaders saw a diverse range of homes which brought awareness to areas that need improvement in the neighborhoods. Following the tour, residents had the opportunity to participate in a face-to-face town hall to express their concerns. Installation leadership will continue to visit neighborhoods across Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield to hear from residents face-to-face in the coming months.