Installation leadership hosted a walking town hall through the North and South Bryan Village Housing Areas on Fort Stewart, July 19. Leaders saw a diverse range of homes which brought awareness to areas that need improvement in the neighborhoods. Following the tour, residents had the opportunity to participate in a face-to-face town hall to express their concerns. Installation leadership will continue to visit neighborhoods across Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield to hear from residents face-to-face in the coming months.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 13:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827217
|VIRIN:
|210716-D-AI640-526
|Filename:
|DOD_108747854
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Housing Town Hall, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT