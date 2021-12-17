Operation Santa Claus 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/827216" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Fire Department and Provost Marshal Office conducted Operation Santa Claus for the station residents on MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Dec. 17, 2021. The Marines toured the community with Santa Claus and Grinch, and handed out gifts to the families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nayomi Koepke)