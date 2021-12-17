Operation Santa Claus 2021

The Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Fire Department and Provost Marshal Office conducted Operation Santa Claus for the station residents on MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Dec. 17, 2021. The Marines toured the community with Santa Claus and Grinch, and handed out gifts to the families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nayomi Koepke)
Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 17:13
Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
