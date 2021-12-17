Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Santa Claus 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    The Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Fire Department and Provost Marshal Office conducted Operation Santa Claus for the station residents on MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Dec. 17, 2021. The Marines toured the community with Santa Claus and Grinch, and handed out gifts to the families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nayomi Koepke)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 17:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827216
    VIRIN: 211217-M-TK732-1001
    Filename: DOD_108747847
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Santa Claus 2021, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Miramar
    MCAS
    Christmas
    Santa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT