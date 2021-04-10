Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Incirlik Meet the Titans

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    10.04.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton II 

    AFN Incirlik

    This animation was created as the standard intro for all products covering American Forces Network Incirlik’s Meet the Titans radio interview segment highlighting Airmen and how they make the mission happen, Nov. 3, 2021, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The design includes kinetic text accompanied by a backdrop of AFN Incirlik’s signature draped Hall of Fame. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 05:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827178
    VIRIN: 211103-F-IK699-0001
    Filename: DOD_108747412
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Incirlik Meet the Titans, by SrA Gary Hilton II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Incirlik Air Base

    Graphic

    AFN Incirlik

    Team Titan

    Meet the Titans

    TAGS

    Incirlik Air Base
    Graphic
    Animation
    AFN Incirlik
    Team Titan
    Meet the Titans

