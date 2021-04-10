This animation was created as the standard intro for all products covering American Forces Network Incirlik’s Meet the Titans radio interview segment highlighting Airmen and how they make the mission happen, Nov. 3, 2021, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The design includes kinetic text accompanied by a backdrop of AFN Incirlik’s signature draped Hall of Fame. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)
This work, AFN Incirlik Meet the Titans, by SrA Gary Hilton II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
