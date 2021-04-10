AFN Incirlik Meet the Titans

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This animation was created as the standard intro for all products covering American Forces Network Incirlik’s Meet the Titans radio interview segment highlighting Airmen and how they make the mission happen, Nov. 3, 2021, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The design includes kinetic text accompanied by a backdrop of AFN Incirlik’s signature draped Hall of Fame. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)