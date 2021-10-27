Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8 MDG Mass Casualty Simulation

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.27.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing responded to mass casualty training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 27, 2021. During the training, first responders launched into action to assist volunteers with mock injuries and providing trauma care. These scenarios allow security forces and medical personnel to maintain their readiness for protecting the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 02:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 827175
    VIRIN: 210727-F-VR222-9001
    Filename: DOD_108747373
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8 MDG Mass Casualty Simulation, by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    South Korea
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    U.S. Air Force

