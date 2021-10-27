8 MDG Mass Casualty Simulation

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing responded to mass casualty training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 27, 2021. During the training, first responders launched into action to assist volunteers with mock injuries and providing trauma care. These scenarios allow security forces and medical personnel to maintain their readiness for protecting the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)