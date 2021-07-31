Man-Honored (Florida Fish and Wildlife Officer Julian Keen, Jr.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers renames Moore Haven Lock and Dam to honor fallen Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Julian Keen, Jr. Keen was a hometown hero and respected throughout the organization. Unfortunately, after attempting to help a Hit-and-Run victim while off-duty, the FWC officer was shot and killed in LaBelle, Florida.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 20:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827160
|VIRIN:
|213107-A-AZ289-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108747297
|Length:
|00:04:40
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
