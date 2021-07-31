Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Man-Honored (Florida Fish and Wildlife Officer Julian Keen, Jr.

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2021

    Video by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers renames Moore Haven Lock and Dam to honor fallen Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Julian Keen, Jr. Keen was a hometown hero and respected throughout the organization. Unfortunately, after attempting to help a Hit-and-Run victim while off-duty, the FWC officer was shot and killed in LaBelle, Florida.

    Date Taken: 07.31.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 20:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827160
    VIRIN: 213107-A-AZ289-1001
    Filename: DOD_108747297
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

