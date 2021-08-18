Driven Defender 21' B-Roll

Air Force Global Strike Command partnered with the Office of Secure Transportation (OST) to train U.S. Air Force Security Forces personnel in various locations throughout New Mexico from August 16-28, 2021. The training included tactical movement, mechanical breaching, medical aid, room clearing, and close quarters battle (CQB). (U.S. Air Force video by Wayne Gray)
Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 16:46
Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
