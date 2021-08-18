Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Driven Defender 21' B-Roll

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Video by Wayne Gray  

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Global Strike Command partnered with the Office of Secure Transportation (OST) to train U.S. Air Force Security Forces personnel in various locations throughout New Mexico from August 16-28, 2021. The training included tactical movement, mechanical breaching, medical aid, room clearing, and close quarters battle (CQB). (U.S. Air Force video by Wayne Gray)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 16:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827154
    VIRIN: 210818-F-CB319-001
    Filename: DOD_108747192
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Driven Defender 21' B-Roll, by Wayne Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Mexico
    Albuquerque
    Global Strike
    Security Forces

