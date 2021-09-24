Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Manny on the Street

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Video by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Welcome to Manny on the Street! A weekly social media series where our Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Manny Ramirez visits with subject matter experts from around the garrison to learn more about their events and programs. On this week's edition Col. Ramirez visits with our Garrison Workforce Development director, Chris Macri, to learn more about the programs he offers for our DOD civilians.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 08:52
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 827145
    VIRIN: 210924-D-AI640-881
    Filename: DOD_108747094
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Manny on the Street, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    Garrison workforce development

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT