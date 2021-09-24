video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Welcome to Manny on the Street! A weekly social media series where our Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Manny Ramirez visits with subject matter experts from around the garrison to learn more about their events and programs. On this week's edition Col. Ramirez visits with our Garrison Workforce Development director, Chris Macri, to learn more about the programs he offers for our DOD civilians.