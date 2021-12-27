MedsOnCue Munson Pharmacy

The new MedsOnCue allows for pharmacy patients to learn more about their medications by scanning the medication QR code.
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 12:34
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|827127
|VIRIN:
|211227-A-RQ064-942
|Filename:
|DOD_108746936
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
