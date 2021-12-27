Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Joins the COVID-19 Response Team’s Call with the National Governors Association

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2021

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Biden Joins the White House COVID-19 Response Team’s Regular Call with the National Governors Association to Discuss his Administration’s Response to the Omicron Variant and to Hear from the Governors on the Needs in Their States

    Date Taken: 12.27.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 12:07
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 827125
    Filename: DOD_108746921
    Length: 00:09:05
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    POTUS
    National Governors Association
    COVID
    President Biden
    Omicron Variant

