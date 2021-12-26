Coast Guard rescues 3 mariners from grounded pleasure craft near the entrance of Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey

The Coast Guard rescues three mariners from a grounded pleasure craft near the entrance of Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey, on Sunday. An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City hoisted the three mariners and transported them to Air Station Atlantic City. (U.S. Coast Guard Video/released).
|Date Taken:
|12.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 10:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|827123
|VIRIN:
|211226-G-VP451-062
|Filename:
|DOD_108746882
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NJ, US
|Downloads:
|14
|High-Res. Downloads:
|14
