Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues 3 mariners from grounded pleasure craft near the entrance of Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    12.26.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    The Coast Guard rescues three mariners from a grounded pleasure craft near the entrance of Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey, on Sunday. An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City hoisted the three mariners and transported them to Air Station Atlantic City. (U.S. Coast Guard Video/released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.26.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 10:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827123
    VIRIN: 211226-G-VP451-062
    Filename: DOD_108746882
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NJ, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 14
    High-Res. Downloads: 14

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 mariners from grounded pleasure craft near the entrance of Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey, by PO3 Breanna Centeno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    uscg
    Hoistcam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT