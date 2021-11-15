Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eglin Fire Department goes electric

    EGLIN AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2021

    Video by Jennifer Vollmer 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The Eglin Air Force Base fire department transitioned all of its gas-powered equipment to electric this year. All of Eglin’s firefighting equipment contained on their vehicles is now electric reducing weight, noise, training time and overall carbon foot print.

    Date Taken: 11.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 11:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827119
    VIRIN: 211114-F-DH002-085
    Filename: DOD_108746834
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: EGLIN AFB, FL, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Eglin Fire Department goes electric, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Green
    Fire Protection
    96th Test Wing

