The Eglin Air Force Base fire department transitioned all of its gas-powered equipment to electric this year. All of Eglin’s firefighting equipment contained on their vehicles is now electric reducing weight, noise, training time and overall carbon foot print.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 11:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|827119
|VIRIN:
|211114-F-DH002-085
|Filename:
|DOD_108746834
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|EGLIN AFB, FL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Eglin Fire Department goes electric, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS
