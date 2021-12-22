Show archive video clip to use on the Center of Army History Museum's social media platforms.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 09:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827117
|VIRIN:
|211227-A-A4411-108
|PIN:
|100239
|Filename:
|DOD_108746812
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, This Day in Army History: The Battle of New Orleans, Jan 8, 1815, by Christopher Coyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT