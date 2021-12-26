Makin Island Hosts Holiday Bowl 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/827091" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

211226-N-IV962-1033

SAN DIEGO (Dec. 26, 2021) – Master Chief Fire Controlman Joseph Hartwell receives the Honorary Captain Jersey from the University of California, Los Angeles Bruins football head coach Chip Kelly on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Dec. 26. Makin Island hosted the University of California Los Angeles Bruins and North Carolina State Wolfpack football teams during the 2021 holiday bowl. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nadia Lund)