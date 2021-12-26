Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Hosts Holiday Bowl 2021

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.26.2021

    Video by Seaman Nadia Lund 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    211226-N-IV962-1033
    SAN DIEGO (Dec. 26, 2021) – Master Chief Fire Controlman Joseph Hartwell receives the Honorary Captain Jersey from the University of California, Los Angeles Bruins football head coach Chip Kelly on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Dec. 26. Makin Island hosted the University of California Los Angeles Bruins and North Carolina State Wolfpack football teams during the 2021 holiday bowl. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nadia Lund)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.26.2021
    Date Posted: 12.26.2021 22:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827091
    VIRIN: 211226-N-IV962-2002
    Filename: DOD_108746463
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Hosts Holiday Bowl 2021, by SN Nadia Lund, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    football
    lhd8
    navy
    sailor
    nc state

