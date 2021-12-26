Makin Island Hosts Holiday Bowl 2021

211226-N-IV962-1033
SAN DIEGO (Dec. 26, 2021) – Master Chief Fire Controlman Joseph Hartwell receives the Honorary Captain Jersey from the University of California, Los Angeles Bruins football head coach Chip Kelly on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Dec. 26. Makin Island hosted the University of California Los Angeles Bruins and North Carolina State Wolfpack football teams during the 2021 holiday bowl. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nadia Lund)
|12.26.2021
|12.26.2021 22:33
|B-Roll
|827091
|211226-N-IV962-2002
|DOD_108746463
|00:03:45
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|6
|6
