210923-N-NM271-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 23, 2021) Amy O'Sullivan, the deployed resiliency counselor aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli, and afloat recreation specialist Talik Jones give sailors advice on how to manage stress underway aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Sept. 29. Tripoli is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialst 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2021 19:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|827086
|VIRIN:
|210929-N-NM271-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108746369
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Managing Your Stress, by PO3 Melvin Fatimehin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
