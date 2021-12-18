Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Managing Your Stress

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Melvin Fatimehin 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210923-N-NM271-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 23, 2021) Amy O'Sullivan, the deployed resiliency counselor aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli, and afloat recreation specialist Talik Jones give sailors advice on how to manage stress underway aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Sept. 29. Tripoli is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialst 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    This work, Managing Your Stress, by PO3 Melvin Fatimehin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Stress
    Underway
    Management
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

