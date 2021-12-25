Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti Christmas Shout Outs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    12.25.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    Deployed service members stationed at Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti, Africa wish their friends and family a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2021
    Date Posted: 12.25.2021 10:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827077
    VIRIN: 211225-N-AW702-0004
    Filename: DOD_108746054
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Hometown: BANGOR, ME, US
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US
    Hometown: LAKELAND, FL, US
    Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
    Hometown: OMAHA, NE, US
    Hometown: TOLEDO, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti Christmas Shout Outs, by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Africa
    AFRICOM
    Camp Lemonnier
    Christmas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT