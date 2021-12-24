HONOLULU (Dec. 24, 2021) – Electrician's Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Jacob Breneman, from Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility, sends his family a holiday message while working on the Drinking Water Distribution System Recovery Plan at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH). The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Omar Rubi)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2021 21:44
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|827074
|VIRIN:
|211224-N-HT995-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108745969
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Hometown:
|KANSAS CITY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, EMN1 Jacob Breneman Holiday Greeting, by PO2 Omar N Rubi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT