Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MARFORPAC 2021 Year in Review

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2021

    Video by Cpl. Benjamin Whitehurst 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Steven R. Rudder, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific (MARFORPAC); Sgt. Maj. Michael P. Woods, sergeant major, MARFORPAC; and Master Chief Petty Officer Donald C. Schrader III, command master chief, MARFORPAC, deliver remarks as part of the 2021 MARFORPAC year-in-review video. The leadership highlighted MARFORPAC’s accomplishments over the past year and thanked all MARFORPAC personnel for their dedication.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2021
    Date Posted: 12.24.2021 14:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827063
    VIRIN: 211223-M-LK681-0001
    Filename: DOD_108745878
    Length: 00:04:19
    Location: HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARFORPAC 2021 Year in Review, by Cpl Benjamin Whitehurst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Marine Corps

    TAGS

    Holiday Season

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT