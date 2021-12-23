U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Steven R. Rudder, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific (MARFORPAC); Sgt. Maj. Michael P. Woods, sergeant major, MARFORPAC; and Master Chief Petty Officer Donald C. Schrader III, command master chief, MARFORPAC, deliver remarks as part of the 2021 MARFORPAC year-in-review video. The leadership highlighted MARFORPAC’s accomplishments over the past year and thanked all MARFORPAC personnel for their dedication.
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2021 14:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:04:19
|Location:
|HI, US
This work, MARFORPAC 2021 Year in Review, by Cpl Benjamin Whitehurst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
