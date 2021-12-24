Lieutenant General A.C. Roper - KVCW

Lieutenant General A.C Roper talks to KVCW reporter about NORAD tracking Santa Claus on Christmas Eve during NORAD Tracks Santa.
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2021 14:01
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|827057
|VIRIN:
|211224-A-ZZ999-021
|Filename:
|DOD_108745854
|Length:
|00:04:21
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
