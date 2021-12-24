Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lieutenant General A.C. Roper - KVCW

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2021

    Courtesy Video

    NORAD Tracks Santa

    Lieutenant General A.C Roper talks to KVCW reporter about NORAD tracking Santa Claus on Christmas Eve during NORAD Tracks Santa.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2021
    Date Posted: 12.24.2021 14:01
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 827057
    VIRIN: 211224-A-ZZ999-021
    Filename: DOD_108745854
    Length: 00:04:21
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lieutenant General A.C. Roper - KVCW, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NORAD Tracks Santa
    A.C. Roper

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT