Lieutenant General A.C. Roper talks with a WDNU-TV, South Bend, IN reporter about NORAD tracking Santa Claus on Christmas Eve during NORAD Tracks Santa
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2021 14:02
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|827053
|Filename:
|DOD_108745845
|Length:
|00:04:34
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WDNU-TV, South Bend, IN (TAPED), Lieutenant General A.C. Roper, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
