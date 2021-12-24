Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supper for the Crew

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), GULF OF ADEN

    12.24.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    Marine Corps Cpl. Delano Glass, a food service specialist assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), serves as a food service specialist aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27). Glass describes his military occupational specialty while underway aboard Portland in the Gulf of Aden. Portland and the 11th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.24.2021
    Date Posted: 12.24.2021 08:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827037
    VIRIN: 211222-M-PO838-1001
    Filename: DOD_108745780
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), GULF OF ADEN
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    CENTCOM
    MARCENT
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

