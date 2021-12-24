Marine Corps Cpl. Delano Glass, a food service specialist assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), serves as a food service specialist aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27). Glass describes his military occupational specialty while underway aboard Portland in the Gulf of Aden. Portland and the 11th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2021 08:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827037
|VIRIN:
|211222-M-PO838-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108745780
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), GULF OF ADEN
|Hometown:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Supper for the Crew, by LCpl Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT