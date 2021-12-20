Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAE leaders message to the workforce

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    12.20.2021

    Video by Richard Bumgardner 

    USACE Transatlantic Expeditionary District

    Col. Kenneth Reed, commander, and Sergeant Maj. Jun Tomagan, senior enlisted advisor, from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Transatlantic Expeditionary District (TAE), at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, send a holiday message to TAE employees and family members.

