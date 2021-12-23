Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT Operation Agile Spartan

    QATAR

    12.23.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Ninth Air Force (U.S. Air Forces Central) and coalition partners conducted Operation Agile Spartan (OAS) Dec. 17-22, 2021. OAS it AFCENT's most comprehensive joint and multinational Agile Combat Employment-focused operation to date. The operation took place at an expeditionary location and various established installations across U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility.

    The ACE capstone event leveraged Airmen and assets in the region to enhance theater airpower competencies, validating operational capabilities, command and control, logistics and sustainment, while simultaneously strengthening regional partnerships.

    Date Taken: 12.23.2021
    Date Posted: 12.24.2021 05:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 827023
    VIRIN: 211223-F-ED762-584
    Filename: DOD_108745744
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: QA

