AFCENT Operation Agile Spartan

Ninth Air Force (U.S. Air Forces Central) and coalition partners conducted Operation Agile Spartan (OAS) Dec. 17-22, 2021. OAS it AFCENT's most comprehensive joint and multinational Agile Combat Employment-focused operation to date. The operation took place at an expeditionary location and various established installations across U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility.
The ACE capstone event leveraged Airmen and assets in the region to enhance theater airpower competencies, validating operational capabilities, command and control, logistics and sustainment, while simultaneously strengthening regional partnerships.
AFCENT strengthens capabilities, demonstrates regional commitment through ACE capstone event
