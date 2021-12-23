AFCENT Operation Agile Spartan

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/827023" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ninth Air Force (U.S. Air Forces Central) and coalition partners conducted Operation Agile Spartan (OAS) Dec. 17-22, 2021. OAS it AFCENT's most comprehensive joint and multinational Agile Combat Employment-focused operation to date. The operation took place at an expeditionary location and various established installations across U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility.



The ACE capstone event leveraged Airmen and assets in the region to enhance theater airpower competencies, validating operational capabilities, command and control, logistics and sustainment, while simultaneously strengthening regional partnerships.