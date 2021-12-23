To observe the holiday season this year, the 688th Cyberspace Wing has asked 100 airmen to reflect on what they’re most thankful for and their New Year’s resolutions. We appreciate all the hard work and persistence you have dedicated to the mission in 2021 and we look forward to continued success in 2022; on behalf of the 688th Cyberspace Wing, we would like to wish you all Happy Holidays, on Dec. 23, 2022 at Joint Base Lackland - San Antonio
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 23:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827004
|VIRIN:
|211223-F-QI753-528
|Filename:
|DOD_108745683
|Length:
|00:06:33
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The 688th Cyberspace Wing observes the holiday season with two questions for 100 Airmen, by Tre Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
