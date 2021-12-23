The 688th Cyberspace Wing observes the holiday season with two questions for 100 Airmen

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



To observe the holiday season this year, the 688th Cyberspace Wing has asked 100 airmen to reflect on what they’re most thankful for and their New Year’s resolutions. We appreciate all the hard work and persistence you have dedicated to the mission in 2021 and we look forward to continued success in 2022; on behalf of the 688th Cyberspace Wing, we would like to wish you all Happy Holidays, on Dec. 23, 2022 at Joint Base Lackland - San Antonio