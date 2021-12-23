Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 688th Cyberspace Wing observes the holiday season with two questions for 100 Airmen

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2021

    Video by Tre Davis 

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    To observe the holiday season this year, the 688th Cyberspace Wing has asked 100 airmen to reflect on what they’re most thankful for and their New Year’s resolutions. We appreciate all the hard work and persistence you have dedicated to the mission in 2021 and we look forward to continued success in 2022; on behalf of the 688th Cyberspace Wing, we would like to wish you all Happy Holidays, on Dec. 23, 2022 at Joint Base Lackland - San Antonio

    Date Taken: 12.23.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 23:42
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Lackland
    Christmas
    New Years
    holidays
    San Antonio
    U.S. Air Force

